SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

DXCM stock opened at $233.94 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $242.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -119.97 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,603 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,611. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

