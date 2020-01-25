SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1,775.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 84.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NYSE NEA opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.