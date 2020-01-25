SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

