SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.51.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. AES’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

