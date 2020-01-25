SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 457,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

