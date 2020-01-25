SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.86.
In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.92.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.