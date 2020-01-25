SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.86.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.92.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

