SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sprint by 572.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 215,931 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprint by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint by 647.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 74,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

NYSE S opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

