SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,040 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The company has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

