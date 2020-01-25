SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 28.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 220,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

