SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.