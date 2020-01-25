Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

