SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading 6.2% Higher

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.09, 593,421 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 554,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $166.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the third quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 151.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

