S&CO Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $201.38. The company had a trading volume of 493,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,319. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.38 and a 52-week high of $203.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

