S&CO Inc. Takes Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Healthequity by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Healthequity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Healthequity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $839,400. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

