S&CO Inc. Sells 36,665 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,665 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after buying an additional 4,302,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $26,392,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.09.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. 11,093,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,779. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.