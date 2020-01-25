S&CO Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. Insiders sold a total of 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

