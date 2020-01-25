S&CO Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,492,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,500,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

