Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $34.36. 195,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,625. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

