SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,320 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,145.78 ($41.38).

SDR traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,265 ($42.95). 258,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,310.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,089.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46).

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

