Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.30

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.30 and traded as low as $55.10. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 448,745 shares.

The company has a market cap of $285.70 million and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54.

In other Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Lorraine Baldry acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,718.50).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

