Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.67

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 29805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $521.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

