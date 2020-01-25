Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after buying an additional 177,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.84. The stock had a trading volume of 751,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,640. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.82 and a 52-week high of $547.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.