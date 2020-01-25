Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 676 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,803,000 after acquiring an additional 278,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 131,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,293,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 289,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

