Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.16. 3,188,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,008. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

