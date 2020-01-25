Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PNQI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.60. 11,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,038. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $120.39 and a twelve month high of $152.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.99.

