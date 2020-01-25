Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $351.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.27 and a 12 month high of $354.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

