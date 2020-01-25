Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.50. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.