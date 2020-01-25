Savior LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $165.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.24 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

