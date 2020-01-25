Savior LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,132,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,181,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,014,000 after buying an additional 230,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,416,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $164.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $166.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4493 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

