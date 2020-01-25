Savior LLC Buys Shares of 381 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 735,109 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 311,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,585,000.

Shares of TER opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

