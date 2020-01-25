Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.56 ($193.67).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of FRA SRT3 opened at €218.80 ($254.42) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €182.58. Sartorius has a one year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a one year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.