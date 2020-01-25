SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SAP shares. TD Securities raised shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.06 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $100.97 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.