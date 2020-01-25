Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.25 ($77.03).

Shares of BAS opened at €63.69 ($74.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.54. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

