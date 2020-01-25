salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 3.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.73, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $764,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,986,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

