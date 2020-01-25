Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

SAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

