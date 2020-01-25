Saga (LON:SAGA) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Saga stock opened at GBX 44.60 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $500.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

