SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 500,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 422,673 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of $9.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAExploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SAExploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAExploration by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SAExploration by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

