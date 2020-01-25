SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 500,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 422,673 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.28.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
The company has a market cap of $9.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.
About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)
SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.
