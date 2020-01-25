Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.80.

NYSE:RHP opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 633,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.