RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €32.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWE. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.79 ($34.64).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA RWE traded up €0.87 ($1.01) on Friday, hitting €31.92 ($37.12). The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,149 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.47. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.