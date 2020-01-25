Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of RUTH opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

