RPICoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $29,456.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 921,973,990 coins and its circulating supply is 881,962,054 coins. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

