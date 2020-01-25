Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $46.63 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.