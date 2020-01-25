Royal Bank of Canada Raises eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $132.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $26.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.26. 4,834,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,922. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $13,545,004 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

