Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:KSS opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
