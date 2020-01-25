Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

