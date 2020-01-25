Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $202,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

LW opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

