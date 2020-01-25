Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

