Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 2.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Torray LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 42,057 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

NYSE TDOC traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,320. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.