Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. 447,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,475. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $188,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock worth $399,384,766. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.