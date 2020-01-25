Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

RCI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.01.

Shares of RCI opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 403,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81,920 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

