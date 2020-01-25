Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 47,784,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,874,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

